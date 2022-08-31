PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $20.31 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Shares of PLD opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

