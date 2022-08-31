Polis Price Hits $0.0352 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $345,847.64 and $6.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004726 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00655734 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005442 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00183805 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.