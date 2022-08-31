Polkacity (POLC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.38 Million

Polkacity (POLC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Polkacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkacity has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Polkacity has a market cap of $405,005.39 and approximately $1.38 million worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,314.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00135031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021660 BTC.

Polkacity Profile

POLC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2021. The Reddit community for Polkacity is https://reddit.com/r/polkacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkacity’s official Twitter account is @PolkaCity.

Polkacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka City is a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Each asset will have its own earnings and in-game bonuses making Polka City assets reassemble those of a real city. The more people are in a city, the more profits a hotel can make. “

