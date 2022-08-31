POLKARARE 1-Day Volume Tops $63,856.00 (PRARE)

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. One POLKARARE coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POLKARARE has a market cap of $70,191.69 and $63,856.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00429865 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00819922 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015305 BTC.
About POLKARARE
POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare.
Buying and Selling POLKARARE
Receive News & Updates for POLKARARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POLKARARE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.