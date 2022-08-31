Polygon (MATIC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $443.50 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Polygon coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00004118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polygon has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.15 billion and approximately $443.50 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,996.67 or 0.99989758 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005110 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00133784 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00033000 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00082342 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022002 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,682,124,704 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
