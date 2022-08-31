Polylastic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $147,465.00 (POLX)

Polylastic (POLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Polylastic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polylastic has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $147,465.00 worth of Polylastic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polylastic has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.
Polylastic Profile
Polylastic’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,400,000,000 coins. Polylastic’s official Twitter account is @polylastic.
Polylastic Coin Trading
