Poodl Token Price Tops $0.0000 (POODL)

Poodl Token (POODL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Poodl Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Poodl Token has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Poodl Token has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.
Poodl Token Profile
Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN. The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN.
Buying and Selling Poodl Token
