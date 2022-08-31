Popcorn One Day Trading Volume Tops $17,241.00 (POP)

Popcorn (POP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Popcorn has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $17,241.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popcorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Popcorn has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Popcorn alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00459542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015604 BTC.

Popcorn Coin Profile

Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. The official message board for Popcorn is medium.com/@popcorntoken. The official website for Popcorn is popcorntoken.dev. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm.

Buying and Selling Popcorn

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popcorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Popcorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popcorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.