POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 213,470 shares.The stock last traded at $45.11 and had previously closed at $45.49.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

POSCO Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.71 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 13.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,702,000 after buying an additional 80,594 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 753,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after buying an additional 310,100 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 482,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

