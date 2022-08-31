PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $790,261.29

PotCoin (POT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $790,261.29 and $7.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,314.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.95 or 0.07841459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00027530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00162099 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00267408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00747334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.00574956 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001073 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,750,634 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

