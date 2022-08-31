PowerPool Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.79 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and $1.52 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00083386 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,050,430 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

