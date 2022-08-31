Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp Acquires 26,000 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,145 shares in the company, valued at $435,488.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Priority Technology Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Priority Technology to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday, May 9th.
About Priority Technology
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.
