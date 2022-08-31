Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp Acquires 26,000 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,145 shares in the company, valued at $435,488.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Priority Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Priority Technology to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Priority Technology

About Priority Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 89.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 360,626 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 45.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 45,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 30.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 40,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Priority Technology by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 268,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.