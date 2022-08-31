Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 177,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMH opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMH. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

