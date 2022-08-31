Profund Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $373.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

