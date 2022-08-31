Project Pai 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,841.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. Project Pai has a market cap of $1.58 million and $1,841.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00051433 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000233 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,814,295,229 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,204,428 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

