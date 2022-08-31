Prometeus Market Cap Tops $85.60 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $85.60 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,978.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00133563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00082332 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

