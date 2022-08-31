ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 133,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,366,267 shares.The stock last traded at $48.60 and had previously closed at $48.96.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

