Proton Hits One Day Volume of $1.23 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $41.30 million and $1.23 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,996.67 or 0.99989758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00133784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00033000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00082342 BTC.

Proton is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,834,971,648 coins and its circulating supply is 13,834,885,668 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

