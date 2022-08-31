Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Price Performance

Shares of Psykey stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Psykey has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Psykey Company Profile

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

