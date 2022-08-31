Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Price Performance
Shares of Psykey stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Psykey has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
Psykey Company Profile
