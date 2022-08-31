Pub Finance (PINT) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Pub Finance (PINT) traded up 50% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Pub Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges. Pub Finance has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pub Finance has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pub Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.

Pub Finance Profile

Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance.

Buying and Selling Pub Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pub Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pub Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pub Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pub Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pub Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.