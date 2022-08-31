Pundi X NEM Tops 1-Day Volume of $315.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $315.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00439976 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00822375 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015240 BTC.
Pundi X NEM Profile
Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pundi X NEM Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.