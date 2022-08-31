Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Reduced by KeyCorp

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Westlake in a research note issued on Sunday, August 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $22.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WLK. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Shares of WLK opened at $100.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Westlake has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.357 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

