Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Reduced by KeyCorp

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Westlake in a research note issued on Sunday, August 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $22.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WLK. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.69.
Westlake Stock Down 2.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Westlake
In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Westlake Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.357 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.
Westlake Company Profile
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
Read More
