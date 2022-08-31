Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.77 million, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.47. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 735,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,636,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 427,819 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 89.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,526,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 229,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 179,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $25,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at $61,762.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,831.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $25,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,544 shares of company stock valued at $87,181. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

