QASH Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,679.00 (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. QASH has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and $46,679.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QASH

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars.

