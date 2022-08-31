Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $325.86 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00015478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $325.86 million and approximately $43.43 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005274 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000994 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,310,913 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

