Quant 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28.40 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $97.42 or 0.00482505 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Quant has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $28.40 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.75 or 0.01910577 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00245829 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.