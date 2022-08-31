Quantfury Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.52 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $93.52 million and $68,166.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantfury Token coin can currently be purchased for about $9.35 or 0.00046495 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 16th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury is a brokerage designed to guarantee its users execution of trades and/or investments for their requested size at back to back prices of global and crypto exchanges free of maker or taker fees, leverage fees, and any other fees, ever. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

