Quark Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $980,094.04 and approximately $82,493.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,297,375 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.