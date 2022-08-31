Radicle (RAD) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Radicle (RAD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $69.54 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00010605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,136.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004157 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133496 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033073 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021853 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,626,293 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.