Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches Market Cap of $399.53 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00431601 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00823762 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.
About Radio Caca
Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT.
