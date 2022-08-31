Rage Fan Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Rage Fan has a market cap of $94,920.54 and $6,210.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00438479 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00823044 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015859 BTC.
About Rage Fan
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.
Rage Fan Coin Trading
