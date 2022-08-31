Rai Reflex Index 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $441,793.00 (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00014440 BTC on exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $15.00 million and approximately $441,793.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,164,784 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

