Rally Hits Market Cap of $99.25 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Rally has a market capitalization of $99.25 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rally has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00441565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00820106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015783 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,062,069 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp.

Rally Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

