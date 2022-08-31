Raydium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.32 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00003319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $87.93 million and $10.32 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,982 coins and its circulating supply is 131,807,448 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

