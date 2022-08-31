Raymond James & Associates Purchases 9,460 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NET. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,556,000 after buying an additional 81,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,623,000 after buying an additional 256,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $320,895,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after buying an additional 808,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.