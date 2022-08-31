Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 103 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR Stock Performance

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,156.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,298.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4,427.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $82.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.