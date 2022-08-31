Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $357.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.25 and its 200-day moving average is $318.05.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.53.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

