Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

AXON stock opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day moving average of $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

