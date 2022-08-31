Razor Network Price Tops $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (RAZOR)

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $523,175.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Razor Network has traded up 57.6% against the US dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008706 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001776 BTC.

About Razor Network

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,245,504 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

