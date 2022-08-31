Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) CFO Sells $20,217.00 in Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $20,217.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 29th, Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00.

NYSE RC opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,079,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Ready Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ready Capital by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

