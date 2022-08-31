Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Hits $1.15 on Major Exchanges

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00005720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $2,979.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.14 or 0.00482667 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.17 or 0.01918726 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001851 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00246626 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000710 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem (CRYPTO:RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard.
