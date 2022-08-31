Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sixt (SIX2)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sixt (ETR: SIX2):

8/31/2022 – Sixt was given a new €115.00 ($117.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/11/2022 – Sixt was given a new €158.00 ($161.22) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

8/11/2022 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($153.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/11/2022 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($142.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/10/2022 – Sixt was given a new €130.00 ($132.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/10/2022 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($153.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/10/2022 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($142.86) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/2/2022 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($142.86) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/14/2022 – Sixt was given a new €170.00 ($173.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

7/11/2022 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($153.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/11/2022 – Sixt was given a new €130.00 ($132.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/8/2022 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($153.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/8/2022 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($142.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/7/2022 – Sixt was given a new €119.00 ($121.43) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

7/4/2022 – Sixt was given a new €130.00 ($132.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Sixt Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €99.65 ($101.68) on Wednesday. Sixt SE has a fifty-two week low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($173.78). The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is €110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €121.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

