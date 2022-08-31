Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Uniper (UN01)

Uniper (ETR: UN01) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/30/2022 – Uniper was given a new €4.50 ($4.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/29/2022 – Uniper was given a new €4.10 ($4.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/23/2022 – Uniper was given a new €4.10 ($4.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/17/2022 – Uniper was given a new €4.50 ($4.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/17/2022 – Uniper was given a new €5.50 ($5.61) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/26/2022 – Uniper was given a new €4.50 ($4.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/26/2022 – Uniper was given a new €5.50 ($5.61) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/20/2022 – Uniper was given a new €32.00 ($32.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/15/2022 – Uniper was given a new €10.00 ($10.20) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/13/2022 – Uniper was given a new €24.60 ($25.10) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/11/2022 – Uniper was given a new €32.00 ($32.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/11/2022 – Uniper was given a new €20.50 ($20.92) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/8/2022 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($30.61) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/6/2022 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($30.61) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/6/2022 – Uniper was given a new €25.00 ($25.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/4/2022 – Uniper was given a new €20.50 ($20.92) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Uniper Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €5.50 ($5.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. Uniper SE has a fifty-two week low of €5.05 ($5.15) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($43.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €9.50 and a 200 day moving average of €19.33.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

