ReddCoin (RDD) Market Cap Reaches $9.48 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 58% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $10,927.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,961.37 or 0.99929078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058429 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00223224 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00143465 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00234446 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00058263 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00059390 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.