RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Set at C$8.50 by Pi Financial

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) has been given a C$8.50 price target by research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.85% from the company’s current price. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
RediShred Capital Stock Down 1.1 %
KUT stock opened at C$4.34 on Monday. RediShred Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.15 and a twelve month high of C$5.00. The company has a market cap of C$79.17 million and a PE ratio of 108.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41.
RediShred Capital Company Profile
