RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Set at C$8.50 by Pi Financial

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) has been given a C$8.50 price target by research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.85% from the company’s current price. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

RediShred Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

KUT stock opened at C$4.34 on Monday. RediShred Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.15 and a twelve month high of C$5.00. The company has a market cap of C$79.17 million and a PE ratio of 108.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

RediShred Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.