reflect.finance Price Tops $0.0212 on Major Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One reflect.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $200,207.62 and approximately $542.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,085.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00132735 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032809 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00083953 BTC.
About reflect.finance
reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,655 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com.
Buying and Selling reflect.finance
