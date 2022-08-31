reflect.finance (RFI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $311.00

reflect.finance (RFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $207,073.95 and approximately $311.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,314.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00135031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021660 BTC.

About reflect.finance

RFI is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,673 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

