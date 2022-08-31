Reflexer Ungovernance Token Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for $26.05 or 0.00128794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $183,542.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,203.16 or 0.99883458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00060030 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00024184 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

