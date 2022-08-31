ReFork 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,141.00 (EFK)

ReFork (EFK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One ReFork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReFork has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. ReFork has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $17,141.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00083676 BTC.

ReFork Profile

EFK is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. ReFork’s official message board is medium.com/refork. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReFork’s official website is refork.org.

Buying and Selling ReFork

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReFork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReFork using one of the exchanges listed above.

