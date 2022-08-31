Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,336,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Relx were worth $72,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,187,000 after purchasing an additional 231,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Relx by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,373,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 227,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Relx by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Relx by 209.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,068,000 after acquiring an additional 937,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Relx by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 93,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,763.00.

NYSE:RELX opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

